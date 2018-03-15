««« return to Daily Wine News index

New premises for Artisans Winery

The Artisans collective will open the doors to its new digs on the corner of Vine Vale and Menge Roads, Tanunda, within 12 months, after the Barossa Assessment Panel approved its development application at last Tuesday night’s meeting. The new premises will be purpose-built on the 56-acre vineyard property, which grows predominately shiraz and cabernet, along with some merlot. Source, Barossa Herald