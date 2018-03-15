««« return to Daily Wine News index

Picking a ‘grape’ Rutherglen vintage

Demand for Australian wine in the overseas market has grown over the past 12 months, which is music to the ears of Rutherglen winemakers as they work on their 2018 vintage. Rutherglen winemakers have been busy picking and crushing the first grapes of the year and while growers anticipate an average vintage the quality of grapes have been described as “very high”. Rain that came during late February is not thought to have impacted on the grapes. Source, Corowa Free Press