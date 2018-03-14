««« return to Daily Wine News index

Centuries-old German winery attracts attention

Specialising in riesling, the Schätzel familyhas been making wines for 650 years in the Rheinhessen, Germany’s largest wine region. Its wine styles are pure expressions of restraint and elegance, with each bottle encapsulating the origins of its making. According to winemaker Kai Schätzel, the Rheinhessen is far from being an homo­genous region, with diverse subregions and terroirs. Source, South China Morning Post