««« return to Daily Wine News index

Manage your barrel inventory using bar codes

Barrel management systems (BMS) including tracking, maintenance and history have traditionally been adjunct functionality to many winery management systems. Perhaps simple systems are overwhelmed by the added complexity of mobile vessels versus larger tanks that usually live in one location. It’s no wonder then that many of us still track barrels via spreadsheets, clipboards and placards at row ends. Source, Vintrace