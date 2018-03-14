««« return to Daily Wine News index

Uruguay hosts nine MW to broaden wine appeal

On 24-26 February, Uruguay hosted nine Masters of Wine who traveled with the aim of learning about its viticulture, about which they previously knew very little. They were invited by Wines of Uruguay (the association that reunites the exporting wineries of Uruguay) and INAVI (National Wine and Viticulture Institute), in an effort to continue the work of communication about Uruguayan wines. Source, The Drinks Business