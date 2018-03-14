««« return to Daily Wine News index

Chinese graduate studies wine in Hawke's Bay

Working Hawke's Bay's busy vintage, Peter Zhang is sorry he isn't able to make this week's graduation. But having gained EIT's Diploma in Viticulture and Winemaking, he is delighted to have made a giant step towards achieving his dream. Born and raised in China, Peter gained his computer science degree in Shanghai before working as a logistics manager for International Port Group for 4½ years. But winemaking was what he really wanted to do. Source, NZ Herald