Stuart Smith: NZ's 'Minister of Wine'
Meet New Zealand's "Minister of Wine". National's Kaikoura MP Stuart Smith has received a new role as the party's viticulture spokesperson. This is on top of the Civil Defence and Earthquake Commission portfolios he already holds. Smith said he was "delighted" with his new role, representing one of his electorate's key export earners. Source, Stuff