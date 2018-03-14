|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Margaret River Semillon hits mark
Semillon brings the Hunter Valley great international renown but it’s not a noted variety in Western Australia’s Margaret River. To Clare and Keith Mugford, however, semillon is the “unsung hero” that has been pivotal in their Moss Wood operation in the northern Wilyabrup sub-region. Source, Newcastle Herald