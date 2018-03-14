|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Riverland growers enjoy fruits of success
Growers in Australia’s largest wine region are diversifying their farms to move up the value chain and increase profitability. South Australia’s Riverland produces about 25 per cent of the nation’s wine grapes but vignerons have struggled against low prices for the past decade. Although prices are beginning to turn around, a number of growers are developing new niches to bring their products a step closer to the consumer. Source, The Lead