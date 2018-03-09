««« return to Daily Wine News index

The evolution of the Languedoc wine region

We are in one of the largest wine-producing regions in the world. Languedoc-Roussillon, in the bucolic south of France, produces more wine than the whole of the US combined. Until recently, the Languedoc neither earned nor deserved respect. It was a region reviled for over-cropping, with uninteresting wines made largely in co-ops, sometimes using grapes from Algeria to lift the fruit intensity. Source, Halliday