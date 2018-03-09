««« return to Daily Wine News index

German wine exports up with Chinese growth

Last year saw German wine exports increase by 7% in both volume and value, with 1.1 million hectoliters of wine worth 308m euros shipped to 124 different countries. Average prices climbed by one cent to 2.89 €/l, with Qualitätswein accounting for almost three quarters (71%) of total exports, selling for an average of 3.32 €/l, nine cents higher than in 2016. Source, VINEX Market IQ