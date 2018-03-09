««« return to Daily Wine News index

"Chile must push its appellations"

Chile must focus on promoting its wine regions, according to Concha y Toro technical director Marcelo Papa, who is launching a new label to push Puente Alto. Pointing out that the country needs to premiumise its wine offering in the face of rising costs, he said that it was vital Chile starts to sell its products by region, rather than grape variety. Source, The Drinks Business