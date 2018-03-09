Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

9/03/2018

CPTPP signing a boost for Aus and NZ

The Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA) has welcomed this week’s signing of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP11) in Santiago, Chile. New Zealand Winegrowers has also welcomed the signing and the contribution it will make to strengthening New Zealand’s economy. Source, Winetitles

AB Mauri

Rowe

Fischer

WID 2017