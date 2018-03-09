|Grapegrower & Winemaker
CPTPP signing a boost for Aus and NZ
The Winemakers’ Federation of Australia (WFA) has welcomed this week’s signing of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP11) in Santiago, Chile. New Zealand Winegrowers has also welcomed the signing and the contribution it will make to strengthening New Zealand’s economy. Source, Winetitles