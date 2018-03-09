|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Christchurch vineyard under threat of sale
The future of one of Christchurch's most central vineyards is under threat as the city council looks to buy the property and turn it into a floodwater storage basin. The Christchurch City Council confirmed this week it was negotiating to purchase the 9-hectare Cracroft Chase vineyard and winery, nestled in Cashmere Valley. Source, Stuff