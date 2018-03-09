««« return to Daily Wine News index

Christchurch vineyard under threat of sale

The future of one of Christchurch's most central vineyards is under threat as the city council looks to buy the property and turn it into a floodwater storage basin. The Christchurch City Council confirmed this week it was negotiating to purchase the 9-hectare Cracroft Chase vineyard and winery, nestled in Cashmere Valley. Source, Stuff