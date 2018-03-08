««« return to Daily Wine News index

Matua and 19 Crimes wines earn brand status

Matua’s “Chill Check” label and the augmented reality app “Living Wine Labels” featuring 19 Crimes have helped both brands earn “Hot Brand” status for the second consecutive year from Shanken Communications, Impact Magazine. The awards are given each year to wine brands with depletions of more than 250,000 cases in the US, while also growing 15% or more in the previous calendar year, and showing sustained double-digit growth over several years. Source, Globe Newswire