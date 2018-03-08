««« return to Daily Wine News index

Aussie well placed to guide Chinese wine industry

Australian Mike Gadd was among the 48 contestants from 17 nations who joined the two-year Ningxia Winemakers Challenge (NWC) in 2015. He now consults for Ningxia winery WENS and, as drove around the countrywide last month in the company delivery vehicle—woo-hoo!, I interviewed him about the region’s wines, vineyards and more. Source, Grape Wall of China