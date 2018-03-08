|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index9/03/2018
Aussie well placed to guide Chinese wine industry
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Australian Mike Gadd was among the 48 contestants from 17 nations who joined the two-year Ningxia Winemakers Challenge (NWC) in 2015. He now consults for Ningxia winery WENS and, as drove around the countrywide last month in the company delivery vehicle—woo-hoo!, I interviewed him about the region’s wines, vineyards and more. Source, Grape Wall of China