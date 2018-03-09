««« return to Daily Wine News index

Those 'other' white wines

According to the 2017 Australian and New Zealand Wine Industry Directory, data from the 2015 vintage shows that Viognier plantings declined to 765 hectares from 1194 in 2014. The same trend is showing with Marsanne, which is down to 163 hectares from 192 hectares in ’14. No information was recorded for Roussanne, although it would hover around 100 hectares. Source, Halliday