Support for Tasmania fruit fly management

Tasmanian growers will be better armed in the fight against fruit fly following the federal government grant of $100,000 to Fruit Growers Tasmania.

Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources, David Littleproud, said the grant would add to the state’s suite of measures against Queensland fruit fly outbreaks.

“I commend growers and the Tasmanian Government for their efforts on this issue,” Minister Littleproud said.

“Local knowledge is king. This grant recognises this as it helps protect local jobs and exports.

“We want to help farmers to ramp up their on-farm biosecurity measures, strengthen understanding of export requirements and maintain Tasmania’s pest free status to support exports and jobs.

“The grant is on top of the $9 million in funding announced by the Coalition Government last year for a plant pest surveillance network and projects to demonstrate area freedom and boost market access.”

Liberal Senator for Tasmania, Jonathon Duniam, said the funding would help safeguard the state, industries, businesses and community from the impact of Queensland fruit fly and other serious biosecurity pests.

“The fruit industry directly employs over 1000 people and accounts for nine per cent of people employed in the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector,” Senator Duniam said.

“We want to protect those vital industries and local jobs.”

Senator Steve Martin said, “I thank the Government for taking my concerns, and those of Fruit Growers Tasmania, on board in relation to future proofing Tasmania as a pest free state.”