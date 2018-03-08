|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index8/03/2018
Israel's winemaking: global and contemporary
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
The modern, large-scale experiment with wine continues in the country known today as Israel. The thing that is interesting about Israel is that it has sort of started over where wine is concerned. It began “starting over” roughly 30 years ago, sure (and an influx of talent and investment from California followed). Source, Chicago Tribune