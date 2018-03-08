««« return to Daily Wine News index

Bloated Wine bureaucracy in Europe

Another day, another freshly-minted private winemaking association. This time it's the Viticoltori di San Donato in Poggio (The Winemakers of San Donato in Poggio), a guild of vignerons based in Chianti. Their remit – surprise, surprise – is to promote the unique terroir of the region, drawing attention to the "soil and climate features of the vineyards of the different wineries, to promote the agricultural, historical and cultural tradition." Source, Wine-searcher