John Lewis: Grant Burge trio

The Grant Burge 2010 Shadrach Cabernet Sauvignon, 2012 Meshach Shiraz and 2014 Abednego Shiraz-Mourvedre-Grenache have hit bottle shop shelves, and my tasting bench, and are reviewed below. All three are crafted from Barossa grapes by chief winemaker Craig Stansborough, who has been making Burge wines for 25 years – rating the 2012 Meshach as one of the great Barossa vintages because of the below-average yields, small berries and ideal ripening conditions. Source, Newcastle Herald