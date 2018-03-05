|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index8/03/2018
Is wine still a French treasure or a health risk?
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A crisp Sauvignon Blanc. A light Pinot Noir. A mature Bordeaux, deep and dark and wise with age. These are all pillars of national identity at least as much as they are beverages. With the tannins comes a trace of the terroir, and with the terroir comes the taste of tradition. But wine also poses a significant health risk — or so say the country’s health minister, Agnès Buzyn, and a host of doctors who have rallied behind her. Source, Washington Post