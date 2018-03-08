|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Mills Reef Winery wins Wineworks Trophy
Tauranga's Mills Reef Winery has scooped a top award in New Zealand's oldest wine competition. The Bethlehem-based winery won the Wineworks Trophy for Champion Cabernet Sauvignon and Blends for its Mills Reef Reserve Cabernet Merlot 2016 at the Royal Easter Show Wine Awards gala dinner, held in Auckland on Saturday. Source, NZ Herald