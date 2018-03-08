|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Vindependents adds Mountford Estate to portfolio
Available from Vindependents with immediate effect, Mountford Estate is a boutique winery producing just 5,000 cases of wine from 10 ha of vineyard. With its reputation as one of New Zealand’s “finest wine producers”, Mountford Estate was a “perfect fit” for Vindependents, said Jessica Hutchinson, founder and managing director. Source, Harpers.co.uk