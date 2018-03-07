««« return to Daily Wine News index

Nominations open for the 2018 ASVO scholarship

The 2018 ASVO Scholarship to attend the Advanced Wine Assessment Course (AWAC) administered by the Australian Wine Research institute (AWRI) is now open.

Nationally competitive, the ASVO Scholarship offers high-achieving individuals an opportunity to undertake vocational or professional development in wine assessment.

The ASVO Scholarship is part of the highly valued ASVO Awards for Excellence program which has attracted a high calibre of entrants and are now recognised within the industry as a demonstration of expertise for wine industry professionals to aspire to and achieve.

The ASVO awards aim to promote excellence through recognition and reward of high achievers in innovative practice; those who are striving to raise practice standards and, individuals who, through their professionalism, provide a model of practice which others seek to emulate.

The Scholarship will be offered to one talented individual to attend the AWRI’s highly regarded, four-day intensive Advanced Wine Assessment Course.

Applications are online, open to all fields of study and there is no age limit for applicants.

Applications for the 2018 Scholarship close on Friday 4th May 2018.

Further information is available at http://www.asvo.com.au/asvo-advanced-wine-assessment-course-scholarship/