Patina Wines: The diversity of Orange Riesling

Orange’s Patina Wines has released two new vintage Rieslings, the 2016 Patina Riesling ($25) along with its medium-dry counterpart, the 2016 Patina Scandalous Riesling ($25).

Owner and winemaker, Gerald Naef, said Riesling is an integral part of the winemaking at Patina.

“I have a fascination with Riesling. Each vintage is an exploration of improvement with the various styles that I make,” he said.

“The Scandalous Riesling was developed a number of years ago and was inspired by the off dry Rieslings of Germany.

“The Orange region, with its volcanic and sedimentary soils, intense sunshine and cooler climate, plays an integral part in bringing out the best of the variety.”

The region experiences an average of nine hours sunshine per day during the growing season with 1872 sunshine hours for October to April.

“This cool climate sunshine ensures the development of grape flavour,” continued Naef.

“The high elevation brings higher levels of ultra-violet light, thickening the skins which creates greater flavour in the wines.”

The 2016 Patina Scandalous Riesling was harvested with the Orange Region’s great natural acidity and fermented in stainless steel until the natural sugar and acid struck an enticing balance.

The wine was then transferred to the cool room to halt the fermentation and retain 24 grams per litre residual sugar.

“The evolution of medium-dry Rieslings in Australia in the past few years has been very encouraging,” Naef said.

“When we released the first of this style it was somewhat of a scandal, but now we’re finding that customers better understand the style and what food it works well with.”

“Restaurants and sommeliers are doing a fantastic job educating wine drinkers about the variety’s diversity.”

The 2016 Patina Riesling was hand-picked with acidity of 3.25pH, whole bunch pressed and fermented in stainless steel in order to retain its freshness and vitality.

The wine ceased fermentation naturally at seven grams per litre of residual sugar.