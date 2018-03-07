|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index7/03/2018
Trentham wins Wine Design Challenge award
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Trentham Estate has announced the redesign of its Estate label has won both a Gold and a Category Trophy at the Drinks International Wine Design Challenge 2018. The Murray Darling region winery has taken out the top award under the category of ‘Repackage Wine Design’. Source, Winetitles