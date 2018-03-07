««« return to Daily Wine News index

Record harvest for Coolangatta Estate

Illawarra’s most awarded wine producer is celebrating its best harvest in 20 years this week after the 2018 vintage was picked in a record three weeks. Usually the annual grape harvest starts in late January and extends to early March but this year the 50 people employed to pick more wine winners for the Illawarra and Shoalhaven snipped the fruit off the vines in a record three weeks. Source, Illawarra Mercury