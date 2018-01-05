|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Hot, dry weather signals early grape harvest in Marlborough
A good spring and a long spell of hot weather has put Marlborough grape crops two weeks ahead of schedule, with wineries now preparing for an early harvest.The growing season had been in stark contrast to last year, when a lack of sunshine and high rainfall had vintners on edge. Source, Stuff