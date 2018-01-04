|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index5/01/2018
Winemakers reinvent Crete’s wine scene
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
One of the world’s oldest winemaking regions, this 3,200-square-mile slab of paradise has a vinous culture that dates back to the fourth millennium B.C. Minoans began exporting red and white wines throughout the ancient world in 3000 B.C.—first to the Egyptians, then later to Romans, Venetians and beyond. Source, Wine Enthusiast