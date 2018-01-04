««« return to Daily Wine News index

Winemakers reinvent Crete’s wine scene

One of the world’s oldest winemaking regions, this 3,200-square-mile slab of paradise has a vinous culture that dates back to the fourth millennium B.C. Minoans began exporting red and white wines throughout the ancient world in 3000 B.C.—first to the Egyptians, then later to Romans, Venetians and beyond. Source, Wine Enthusiast