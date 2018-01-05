|Grapegrower & Winemaker
5/01/2018
China further reduces tariffs on Australian wine
Starting from 1 January, 2018, import tariffs on Australian bottled wines to China have been cut from 5.6% to 2.8%, while tariffs on bulk wine have been reduced to 4%, based on the two countries’ Free Trade Agreement signed in December 2015. Source, The Drinks Business