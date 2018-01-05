|Grapegrower & Winemaker
5/01/2018
Georgia sees record high wine exports in 2017
Georgia exported 76.7 million bottles of wine to 53 countries in 2017, a record high in 30 years, the Georgian National Wine Agency said on Thursday. Georgia generated about 170 million US dollars from the sale of wine abroad, the agency said in a report. Source, Xinhua