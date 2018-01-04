|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Goon sales decline in Australia
The renowned goon sack is continuing to fall out of favour with Aussie consumers, with a preference for bottled wine underpinning further drops in cask wine sales. But the wine industry is adamant cask varieties won't be left high and dry, with solid demand for exports coming from Scandinavia. Source, ABC