««« return to Daily Wine News index

Russia pushes Italy wine exports to record level

Exports of Italian wine reached a record six billion euros ($7.2 billion) in 2017, up 7.0 percent on the previous year thanks largely to Russia, Italy's largest agricultural union said Wednesday. Sales of everything from the full-bodied to the fruity were glugged with glee in established markets, with sales up eight percent in Britain, six percent in the United States and three percent in Germany. Source, 7 News