4/01/2018
New wine tasting hub set to open in Blenheim
A new wine tasting hub, named 'The Wine Station', will open in the 1913 heritage building at the end of January, with 80 different Marlborough wines on offer for keen wine tourists. Wine Station manager Michelle Osgood said with Marlborough's burgeoning wine tourism scene, she was confident the centrally-located tasting room would succeed. Source, Stuff