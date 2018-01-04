««« return to Daily Wine News index

Akarua winery wins award for Pinot Noir

Akarua ('two vines' in Maori) is considered the largest family-owned winery in Central Otago. The winery specialises in Pinot Noir and cool-climate white wines, but its new range of NV Methode Traditionnelle wines have become the talk of the town and are now regarded as some of New Zealand's finest. Source, Otago Daily Times