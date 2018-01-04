««« return to Daily Wine News index

Wimmera wineries preparing for different harvests

Norton Estate’s owner Chris Spence said he would be picking great grapes from the vines. The vineyard was fortunate to be unscathed by the late spring frost, which severely affected Great Western wineries. “We weren’t affected by the frost that hit the grape growers in the lower altitude areas. We have enough elevation to put us in a frost-free zone, which was a big bonus,” Spence said. Source, The Stawell Times-News