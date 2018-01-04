|Grapegrower & Winemaker
High expectations for Hunter vintage 2018
The Hunter Valley’s 2018 wine vintage – touch wood – is on track to be a cracker. There is genuine excitement within the winemaking community about the quality of the fruit hanging on the vines. With picking starting as early as next week for the early ripening whites, fingers are crossed for another five weeks or so of decent weather. Source, The Maitland Mercury