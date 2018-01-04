|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Mildura council to back growers
A Mildura councillor will suggest his colleagues lobby against potential changes to the taxation of wine, warning the 'convenient tax grab' would decimate the region’s wine grape growers. Cr Glenn Milne said he did not believe a price hike on cheaper wine would lead to a reduction in alcohol-related harm, such as family violence. Source, Sunraysia Daily