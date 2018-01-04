Daily Wine News

Wine tourism competitive grants now open

The region’s wineries, cellar doors and tourism operators are being urged to join a new national effort to attract more international wine tourists to Australia. Local businesses are encouraged to apply to the International Wine Tourism Competitive Grants program and work together to develop unique and innovative wine tourism experiences throughout the region. Source, Macquarie Port News

