««« return to Daily Wine News index

New project to help prevent wine fraud

While enjoying a glass of wine over summer, you may not stop to consider all the factors that make your drink unique. But scientists do, and are working on a project that could help strengthen defences against wine fraud. The problem of wine fraud affects the Australian industry when a product is misrepresented by being labelled as something it's not or claims to be locally produced when it's not. Source, ABC