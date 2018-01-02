|Grapegrower & Winemaker
New way to identify wine will protect growers
Wine sellers who try to pass off poor imitations of Australian wine brands to unsuspecting overseas buyers will soon have to step up their game. Scientists from the CSIRO and the Australian Wine Research Institute have been developing new techniques to pinpoint exactly where a wine is from. Source, ABC