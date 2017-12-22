|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Tassie country 2017 wrap
In August, winemakers Peter Dredge and James Broinowski were among those leading a new generation, with recognition among the nation’s best new wineries and in a perfect end to 2017 Tasmanian winemaker Arras celebrated a massive year with a clean sweep of the capital city wine shows its sparkling wine contested. Source, The Weekly Times.