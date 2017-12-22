|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index22/12/2017
Shaw + Smith's piece of the puzzle
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Foot-stomping approval followed critical acclaim with the announcement of Shaw + Smith as the winners of the latest Hot 100 Wines competition. For the winemakers, the award is another significant step in a continuing pursuit to perfect their Adelaide Hills Pinot Noir. Source, The Adelaide Review.