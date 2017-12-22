|Grapegrower & Winemaker
22/12/2017
Turnbull comments put China trade at risk
Australian exporters and tourism operators could face a Chinese consumer backlash if strained relations between Canberra and Beijing worsen. Australian agriculture exports - especially dairy, meat and wine - as well as complementary medicines are most at risk from a consumer boycott. Source, SBS.