New winemaking course trial in Blenheim
The Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology (NMIT) is trialling a new course next year and it's all about making wine. NMIT deputy head of department for primary industries Sue Blackmore said the six-month entry level course was designed to give students a taste of the wine industry. Source, Stuff.