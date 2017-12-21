|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Sunraysia cleaning up after storm
Sunraysia residents are cleaning up after thunderstorms and 90 km/h winds battered the region yesterday. Mildura SES has received more than 200 calls for assistance. While the shed at Chateau Mildura has been blown over, most grapevines in the region remain unscathed. Source, Sunraysia Daily.