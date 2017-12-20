|Grapegrower & Winemaker
21/12/2017
A majority-Indigenous owned winery creating change
While there are already a handful of wineries run by First Nations people in Canada, Gondwana Wines is hoping to do the same in Australia. It's a majority-Indigenous owned wine company and social enterprise founded by Worimi entrepreneur Alisi Tutuila, that aims to simultaneously make great wine, promote Indigenous Australian culture and give back to the community itself. Source, Mashable.