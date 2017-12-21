Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

21/12/2017

Discovering Ferrari wine in Northern Italy

"Matteo spoke with conviction; something that you don't see every day. He explained passionately that the future of his family's brand hinges on their efforts to become a sustainable organisation-not selling more bottles of sparkling wine or entering a plethora of new markets-but by being ethically sound." Source, The Baltimore Sun.

Kauri

Bayer

Flavourtech

New Holland

Braud

WID 2017