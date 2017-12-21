|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index21/12/2017
Discovering Ferrari wine in Northern Italy
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
"Matteo spoke with conviction; something that you don't see every day. He explained passionately that the future of his family's brand hinges on their efforts to become a sustainable organisation-not selling more bottles of sparkling wine or entering a plethora of new markets-but by being ethically sound." Source, The Baltimore Sun.