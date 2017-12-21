|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Paso Robles donates fire relief funds
Over 90 Paso Robles wineries and wine-related businesses pulled together to raise funds to help struggling neighbors in the north. The Foundation will disseminate the funds between three charities aiding in the recovery efforts. Source, Paste Magazine.